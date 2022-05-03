Kings owner Vivek Ranadive reportedly has interesting preferred coach

Since Vivek Ranadive became the owner of the Sacramento Kings in 2013, the team has cycled through six different head coaches (including interims). Now Ranadive will be hoping that the seventh time is the charm.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported this week that Ranadive has an interesting preferred candidate to become the team’s next coach — ESPN’s Mark Jackson. Fischer notes that Jackson, the ex-Golden State Warriors coach, has long been a Ranadive favorite. Ranadive used to be a co-owner and vice chairman of the Warriors before he bought the Kings and during Jackson’s time in Golden State. Fischer also says that Ranadive urged the Kings front office to consider hiring Jackson as the team’s associate head coach in 2020 (a position that ultimately went to Alvin Gentry instead).

The 57-year-old Jackson has not coached since being fired by the Warriors in 2014. But he was recently named a finalist for the Kings head coaching job, along with a couple of other well-known names.

Ranadive’s endorsement of Jackson might come with some skepticism since Ranadive has been criticized in the past for his supposed meddling and has overseen exactly zero winning seasons since becoming owner of the Kings. But his backing certainly matters for Jackson, who appears to be closing in on a once-far-fetched return to the NBA.