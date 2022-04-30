Mark Jackson is reportedly finalist for 1 NBA head coaching job

It may be time to fire up the classic ’90s hit “Return of the Mark.”

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Saturday that ex-Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson has emerged as a finalist for the Sacramento Kings head coaching job.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski adds that current Warriors assistant Mike Brown and Brooklyn Nets consultant Steve Clifford are finalists for the Kings job as well.

The Kings are looking for a new head coach after they fired Luke Walton and decided not to keep interim Alvin Gentry. They went 30-52 this season and have a decent (though unspectacular) young core headlined by De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

Jackson is the most intriguing name of the aforementioned finalists. Though Jackson has not coached since 2014, a job with the Kings would put him less than 100 miles away from where he used to coach the Warriors and would also reunite him with former Warriors forward Harrison Barnes. Granted, Sacramento might not be the only job that Jackson has to choose from.