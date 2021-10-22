Klay Thompson has another irked comment about anniversary team snub

Klay Thompson apparently went to bed feeling ticked off … and woke up feeling the exact same way.

The Golden State Warriors star posted another irked comment to his Instagram Story on Friday about being snubbed from the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team.

“Woke up this AM still pissed about this stupid a– list,” wrote Thompson. “Ga damn, I can’t wait to hoop again. Sick of the disrespect. Winning isn’t everything to some people like it is to me I guess.”

The three-time champion Thompson already indicated his displeasure with the snub earlier in the week. A total of eleven active players made the cut out of 26 available slots, including Thompson’s co-star Stephen Curry.

It is understandable that Thompson is frustrated after being sidelined with injury for over two full years and counting. But his case to have been chosen for the team is not particularly strong. Thompson has one truly elite skill in his three-point shooting and another solid skill in his perimeter defense. But his list of overall accolades is not particularly vast compared to others who made the team with MVPs and/or scoring titles galore. Thompson’s three titles are not compelling enough to have merited a selection either. There’s a reason why players like Robert Horry (seven-time champion) or even Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker (four-time champions) did not make it either.

Thompson obviously won’t be convinced that he did not deserve a spot on the team though. But he may have to wait a little longer to exact his revenge.

Photo: May 14, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers in game one of the Western conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports