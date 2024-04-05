Klay Thompson blasts Rockets player for ‘trolling’ Warriors

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson did not appreciate Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason’s trash talk from last week.

Eason posted a video on Instagram taunting the Warriors with an iconic line from the 1979 movie “The Warriors” (video here).

Golden State may have taken Eason’s words to heart. The Warriors indeed came out to play on Thursday, dismantling the Rockets in a 133-110 affair at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Eason was also seen wearing a shirt that read, “Warriors, come out to play,” as he dapped up Golden State players after the contest.

During his postgame press conference, Thompson was asked about Eason trying to goad Golden State on social media and during the game. The Warriors star called out Eason for not even being able to back up his smack talk on the court.

“That’s pretty lame,” said Thompson. “Especially if you’re not even playing. Like it’s one thing if you’re playing, you’re out there competing and you can back it up. But you’re just gonna be trolling from the sideline. Like bro, what are we doing?”

Eason has been ruled out for the season due to a serious heel injury. The second-year Rockets forward has yet to play since January 1.

Thompson tied Steph Curry with a game-high 29 points in the contest — his highest scoring mark in nearly two months.

Thursday’s result all but eliminates Houston from postseason contention after they threatened to overtake Golden State over the last few weeks.

The Warriors hold the tie-breaker and a multi-game lead over the Rockets for the 10th seed in the West.