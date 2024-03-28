Rockets player talks trash against Warriors amid heated standings battle

Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason taunted the Golden State Warriors on social media Wednesday with the help of a cult classic film.

The Rockets won a 132-126 overtime thriller against the OKC Thunder at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Eason appeared to still have his adrenaline pumping after the win. The Rockets’ second-year player went on Instagram and called for the Warriors to “come out to play,” which was a reference to the 1979 movie “The Warriors” directed by Walter Hill.

“Warriors, come out to play. Warriors, come out to play. Yeah! It’s like that,” said Eason on an Instagram story post.

“Warriors, come out to play” Tari Eason IG Story. 😂 (h/t @AhnFireDigital) pic.twitter.com/GBo3mULS5e — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 28, 2024

The Rockets’ triumph over the Thunder extended their NBA-best win streak to 10 games. Heading into Thursday’s slate of games, Houston is just a game behind Golden State for the final play-in spot in the crowded West.

Eason did not play in the contest. The Rockets forward is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a nagging leg injury.

The Warriors did manage to hold serve with a Wednesday win over the Orlando Magic. But their matchup wasn’t without controversy, as Draymond Green was ejected just three minutes into the contest. The look on Steph Curry’s face after Green was tossed was one of pure disappointment (video here).

The Rockets and Warriors are just a week away from a critical face-off that could have massive implications on how the West play-in picture shakes out.