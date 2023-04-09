Klay Thompson makes bold statement about Warriors

The Golden State Warriors seem to be hitting their stride at the perfect time, and Klay Thompson is confident that will continue in the postseason if the team can stay healthy.

Following Friday’s win over the Sacramento Kings, Thompson told reporters that he is fully confident in Golden State’s ability to defend their latest NBA title. The sharpshooter still feels the Warriors are the best team in the league when healthy.

“I don’t see a team who can beat us in a seven-game series when we’re healthy,” Thompson said, via Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports.

Stephen Curry has been listed on the injury report with a hip issue, but he played Friday and is probable for Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors will finish no worse than sixth in the Western Conference if they beat Portland, which means they would avoid the play-in tournament.

Thompson, who scored 29 points in the 119-97 win over Sacramento, did say there are things the Warriors need to improve upon before the playoffs.

“I will say we have to value the ball more, take great shots and communicate on defense,” he said. “So if we do those three things going forward, I think we’ll be in a great position to repeat.”

The Warriors have been without Andrew Wiggins for several weeks as he dealt with a personal family issue. He has been working his way back and will likely be ready for the postseason, especially if Golden State stays out of the play-in tournament.

A lot of people don’t view the Warriors as the favorite in the West, but they certainly have the talent and experience to make another deep run. Like Thompson said, health has been a big factor for them in recent years. They proved last season that their championship window has not yet closed.