 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, April 9, 2023

Klay Thompson makes bold statement about Warriors

April 9, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Klay Thompson with a headband

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) warms up before game two of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors seem to be hitting their stride at the perfect time, and Klay Thompson is confident that will continue in the postseason if the team can stay healthy.

Following Friday’s win over the Sacramento Kings, Thompson told reporters that he is fully confident in Golden State’s ability to defend their latest NBA title. The sharpshooter still feels the Warriors are the best team in the league when healthy.

“I don’t see a team who can beat us in a seven-game series when we’re healthy,” Thompson said, via Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports.

Stephen Curry has been listed on the injury report with a hip issue, but he played Friday and is probable for Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors will finish no worse than sixth in the Western Conference if they beat Portland, which means they would avoid the play-in tournament.

Thompson, who scored 29 points in the 119-97 win over Sacramento, did say there are things the Warriors need to improve upon before the playoffs.

“I will say we have to value the ball more, take great shots and communicate on defense,” he said. “So if we do those three things going forward, I think we’ll be in a great position to repeat.”

The Warriors have been without Andrew Wiggins for several weeks as he dealt with a personal family issue. He has been working his way back and will likely be ready for the postseason, especially if Golden State stays out of the play-in tournament.

A lot of people don’t view the Warriors as the favorite in the West, but they certainly have the talent and experience to make another deep run. Like Thompson said, health has been a big factor for them in recent years. They proved last season that their championship window has not yet closed.

Article Tags

Golden State WarriorsKlay Thompson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus