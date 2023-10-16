Klay Thompson has cryptic online post amid signs of trouble with Warriors

Klay Thompson seems to be confirming that there is some trouble in paradise right now.

The Golden State Warriors star became a trending topic online Monday for the cryptic post he made to Instagram. Thompson shared a photo of himself mean-mugging and set it to Tupac Shakur’s “Me Against The World.”

“The type of energy I’m on all season,” Thompson added in his caption.

Klay Thompson on IG 👀 pic.twitter.com/tVBQVQNuww — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 16, 2023

That is the right mindset for Thompson to have after a season where his Warriors failed to defend their NBA title and lost in the second round of the playoffs. But the timing here is certainly very interesting. A report just broke over the weekend stating that Thompson is supposedly making no progress with the Warriors on a new contract extension. That opens up the possibility of Thompson perhaps leaving Golden State when his deal expires after the 2023-24 season.

Thompson is obviously fundamental to the Warriors’ culture and has never played for another team since being drafted by Golden State in 2011. But he will be 34 going on 35 by the team he hits free agency next summer, and the Warriors (who already have the NBA’s highest payroll at $210 million) need to be careful about nuking their future by clogging up cap with over-the-hill players. On Thompson’s end however, he sounds motivated to re-prove his worth this coming season, which will essentially be a contract year for him.