Klay Thompson dressed as Larry Bird for Halloween

Klay Thompson did his best Larry Bird impression on Halloween.

Thompson showed up to the Oracle Performance Center on Sunday, which is the practice facility for the Golden State Warriors. Thompson shared video of himself on his Instagram Story that showed him in a Larry Bird Boston Celtics uniform.

Klay did his best Bird impression on the court:

"Larry Legend" Klay wishing everyone a Happy Halloween 🤣 [via @KlayThompson / IG] pic.twitter.com/fOiMcyA6aD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 31, 2021

Thompson captioned his video clip by saying “Happy Halloween you filthy animals.”

“P.s. Larry was saucy,” Thompson added.

Bird indeed was “saucy.” Larry Legend was a 12-time All-Star, 3-time NBA champion, and he is a Hall of Famer. Much like Klay, Bird was known for his shooting prowess and ability to stand out in the clutch. Bird also twice went 50/40/90 as a shooter, which is considered the gold standard for shooters.

That was a nice Halloween choice by Klay.