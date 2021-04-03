Teammate says Klay Thompson was ‘fired up’ after Warriors’ blowout loss

The Golden State Warriors put forward one of the worst efforts of the NBA season so far Friday night, and it apparently left their injured star fuming.

The Warriors, playing without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green due to injury issues, were blown out by 53 points against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. At one point early in the fourth quarter, the Raptors led by as many as 60 points.

After the game, Warriors reserve Kent Bazemore revealed that injured star Klay Thompson had been “fired up” after the loss and let the team know how unacceptable the defeat was.

Kent Bazemore on Klay/Steph/Draymond: "It's a hard pill for them to swallow. We talking about, these guys, five straight Finals appearances. This is, by any means, not acceptable by them at all. This hurts them more than anything. Klay was fired up after the game." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 3, 2021

Mannion clarified that Klay's message wasn't to the entire group — just talking to some players in the hallway. "I heard him in the hall a little bit just talking about 'We got to have a little more heart,' which I 100 percent agree with." — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) April 3, 2021

Thompson is out for the season with a torn Achilles, so he’s largely been relegated to cheerleader duty as he rehabs. The Warriors are only 23-26 and could really use him, and watching them struggle like this must be killing him.

That said, watching the Warriors play like this is likely only going to fuel Thompson as he tries to make good on a recent pledge.