 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, April 2, 2021

Teammate says Klay Thompson was ‘fired up’ after Warriors’ blowout loss

April 2, 2021
by Grey Papke

Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors put forward one of the worst efforts of the NBA season so far Friday night, and it apparently left their injured star fuming.

The Warriors, playing without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green due to injury issues, were blown out by 53 points against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. At one point early in the fourth quarter, the Raptors led by as many as 60 points.

After the game, Warriors reserve Kent Bazemore revealed that injured star Klay Thompson had been “fired up” after the loss and let the team know how unacceptable the defeat was.

Thompson is out for the season with a torn Achilles, so he’s largely been relegated to cheerleader duty as he rehabs. The Warriors are only 23-26 and could really use him, and watching them struggle like this must be killing him.

That said, watching the Warriors play like this is likely only going to fuel Thompson as he tries to make good on a recent pledge.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus