Look: Klay Thompson tried to go incognito to Giants-Dodgers game

September 6, 2021
by Larry Brown

Klay Thompson Giants Dodgers

Klay Thompson attended Sunday’s game between the Giants and Dodgers at Oracle Park in San Francisco, and he went incognito.

The Golden State Warriors guard had on a Masters bucket hat, sunglasses, and his collar pulled up as he tried to catch the game without attracting much attention.

Who would even recognize him like that? He certainly looked a lot different from when he was resembling Jackie Moon.

Klay is a baseball fan. His brother, Trayce, played in MLB from 2015-2018 and is in the Cubs’ minor league system. Sunday’s game was a good one to catch as it determined first place in the NL West. It was also the last regular season head-to-head game between the Dodgers and Giants.

