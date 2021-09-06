Look: Klay Thompson tried to go incognito to Giants-Dodgers game

Klay Thompson attended Sunday’s game between the Giants and Dodgers at Oracle Park in San Francisco, and he went incognito.

The Golden State Warriors guard had on a Masters bucket hat, sunglasses, and his collar pulled up as he tried to catch the game without attracting much attention.

Klay Thompson casually in the cut. pic.twitter.com/TiyubIO1gF — Stadium (@Stadium) September 6, 2021

Who would even recognize him like that? He certainly looked a lot different from when he was resembling Jackie Moon.

Klay is a baseball fan. His brother, Trayce, played in MLB from 2015-2018 and is in the Cubs’ minor league system. Sunday’s game was a good one to catch as it determined first place in the NL West. It was also the last regular season head-to-head game between the Dodgers and Giants.