Klay Thompson going with Jackie Moon look for next season?

Klay Thompson may be planning to go full-on Flint Tropics mode next year.

The Golden State Warriors star took to Instagram this week to post a picture of himself shooting around with a red-and-white basketball while wearing a Warriors-colored headband. “We goin full Jackie moon this year,” Thompson wrote in his caption.

Jackie Moon is the name of Will Ferrell’s character from the 2008 movie “Semi-Pro,” a comedy about a fictional ABA team in the 1970s. While the film was panned by critics, it has since gained a cult following.

Thompson is scheduled to make his return from an Achilles rupture and a subsequent ACL tear, injuries that have kept him out since June 2019. His season debut may not happen until well into the year. But once it does, we can be sure that Thompson will be pulling up to the court in style.