Klay Thompson gets meme treatment for goose egg in Warriors’ play-in exit

April 16, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Klay Thompson with a headband

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) warms up before game two of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson on Tuesday couldn’t do exactly what his position suggests: shoot.

Thompson went scoreless in the Warriors’ 118-94 defeat to the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. The play-in tournament loss ended Golden State’s season.

In 32 minutes played, Thompson went 0/10 and missed all six of his three-point attempts. He finished with four rebounds and a single assist.

Fans on X showed the Warriors veteran no mercy. The memes clowning Thompson started pouring in even before the game was officially over.

Some fans hinted that the poor outing could impact Thompson’s impending free agency. The 34-year-old is in the final year of his 5-year, $190 million contract signed in 2019.

There’s a very real possibility that Tuesday’s brutal showing was Thompson’s last game in a Warriors uniform.

Thompson has reportedly been open to signing a much small contract in order to stay with the Warriors. But the 5-time All-Star’s woeful season-ending performance won’t help him at the negotiating table in the offseason.

Thompson averaged 17.9 points across 77 games played this season. He shot 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc.

