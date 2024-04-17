Klay Thompson gets meme treatment for goose egg in Warriors’ play-in exit

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson on Tuesday couldn’t do exactly what his position suggests: shoot.

Thompson went scoreless in the Warriors’ 118-94 defeat to the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. The play-in tournament loss ended Golden State’s season.

In 32 minutes played, Thompson went 0/10 and missed all six of his three-point attempts. He finished with four rebounds and a single assist.

Fans on X showed the Warriors veteran no mercy. The memes clowning Thompson started pouring in even before the game was officially over.

Klay Thompson tonight: 0 points

0/10 FG

0/6 3P 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/aoo07I88Ah — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) April 17, 2024

Klay Thompson for three! pic.twitter.com/HS9UEsly4W — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) April 17, 2024

Klay Thompson 0 points tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/PEUrveXpmT — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 17, 2024

Some fans hinted that the poor outing could impact Thompson’s impending free agency. The 34-year-old is in the final year of his 5-year, $190 million contract signed in 2019.

Klay Thompson during free agency this year pic.twitter.com/nPTs1GbuG1 — ّ (@spoonunlocked) April 17, 2024

Klay Thompson next season pic.twitter.com/P4Mq6p1itH — Playmaker (@playmaker) April 17, 2024

Klay Thompson at the unemployment office on August 1 pic.twitter.com/UBCObNQ0tn — Isaac Gutierrez (@byisaacg) April 17, 2024

There’s a very real possibility that Tuesday’s brutal showing was Thompson’s last game in a Warriors uniform.

Thompson has reportedly been open to signing a much small contract in order to stay with the Warriors. But the 5-time All-Star’s woeful season-ending performance won’t help him at the negotiating table in the offseason.

Thompson averaged 17.9 points across 77 games played this season. He shot 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc.