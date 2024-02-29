Klay Thompson reportedly open to 1 interesting free-agent outcome

Though perhaps not a full-on hometown discount, Klay Thompson may be willing to give a concession of sorts to stay with the Golden State Warriors.

Kendra Andrews of ESPN reported on Thursday that the Warriors star Thompson, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, is open to returning to the team on a shorter-term contract. Andrews adds that neither money nor his lineup status will be driving forces in Thompson’s decision.

The five-time All-Star Thompson, 34, is having his worst career season percentage-wise as his lengthy history of injuries has really begun to catch up to him. But in recent weeks, Thompson has put his ego aside a bit and is now thriving in a sixth-man capacity for the Warriors.

Come the offseason, it would still make sense business-wise for Thompson to try to secure as much money as he can. But re-signing with the Warriors on a shorter-term deal might be the perfect middle ground for Thompson to get some money up front without clogging Golden State’s long-term salary cap situation.

If for whatever reason though the lifelong Warrior Thompson cannot come to a new agreement with the team, there are already four outside suitors that have been mentioned in connection with him.