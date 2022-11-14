Klay Thompson sends strong message after Warriors’ latest loss

The NBA’s defending champions look anything but right now, but Klay Thompson does not sound too worried.

The Golden State Warriors suffered another bad loss Sunday to the division rival Sacramento Kings, falling by the final of 122-115. Golden State is now 5-8 to start the season, which is 13th in the Western Conference.

After the game, the Warriors star Thompson offered a pointed message on Instagram. “My belief is stronger than your doubt,” he wrote. “I PROMISE you it’s coming. And when it does the flood gates will open.”

Thompson, who hit five three-pointers on Sunday but shot just 6-for-16 from the field overall, may have been referring to his own performance or the performance of the Warriors overall. But it is clear that both need some work, especially considering the Warriors’ record as well as Thompson’s averages of 14.7 points per game (almost a career-worst) on 35.1 percent shooting (indeed a career-worst).

The five-time All-Star Thompson has also seemed somewhat frustrated with the way that Golden State is handling him this season. But nevertheless, Thompson is staying confident that, at some point, the energy will shift.