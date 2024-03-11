 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, March 10, 2024

Dreadful Knicks-76ers game gets clowned by fans

March 10, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
Jalen Brunson looks ahead

Feb 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday reverted back to the basketball stone age. The Sixers lost a 79-73 rock fight against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y.

The 76ers shot a brutal 31/80 (38.8%) from the field but were outdone by a horrific Knicks offense that shot a horrific 26/80 (32.5%).

The Knicks lost the game. However, the real losers Sunday were the 19,812 spectators who paid good money to endure brick after brick being hoisted up at the rim.

Fans on X took the opportunity to clown both teams for their season-worst offensive outing.

The Knicks scored just three points more than 76ers star Joel Embiid did by himself in January against the San Antonio Spurs. Both Embiid and fellow All-Star Tyrese Maxey were sidelined for the contest.

Before Sunday’s loss, the Knicks had just come off a Friday win during which they limited the Orlando Magic to 74 points — the lowest total scored by a single team this season. New York was on the wrong end of the record against a short-handed Sixers squad.

Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 19 points. He shot 6/22 and made just one three-pointer in nine attempts.

Article Tags

New York KnicksPhiladelphia 76ers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus