Dreadful Knicks-76ers game gets clowned by fans

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday reverted back to the basketball stone age. The Sixers lost a 79-73 rock fight against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y.

The 76ers shot a brutal 31/80 (38.8%) from the field but were outdone by a horrific Knicks offense that shot a horrific 26/80 (32.5%).

Final score today: 79 — 76ers

73 — Knicks First game since 2016 that both teams scored under 80 points. pic.twitter.com/Ek2B4p2klq — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 11, 2024

The Knicks lost the game. However, the real losers Sunday were the 19,812 spectators who paid good money to endure brick after brick being hoisted up at the rim.

Fans on X took the opportunity to clown both teams for their season-worst offensive outing.

literally every player in this 76ers/knicks game pic.twitter.com/VJaq8bkfIn — Geo (@sixersgeo) March 11, 2024

The knicks and 76ers absolutely stink pic.twitter.com/GWCtsecVbD — BRON BRON (@dunkedbyjames) March 11, 2024

I don’t think the 76ers and Knicks done with the 90s pic.twitter.com/foXS520dXg — Jai (@Jai_305_) March 11, 2024

The Knicks scored just three points more than 76ers star Joel Embiid did by himself in January against the San Antonio Spurs. Both Embiid and fellow All-Star Tyrese Maxey were sidelined for the contest.

joel embiid had three less points in one game than the new york knicks had tn against the sixers missing three starters — kos (@kostancaaa__) March 11, 2024

Before Sunday’s loss, the Knicks had just come off a Friday win during which they limited the Orlando Magic to 74 points — the lowest total scored by a single team this season. New York was on the wrong end of the record against a short-handed Sixers squad.

Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 19 points. He shot 6/22 and made just one three-pointer in nine attempts.