Knicks benchwarmers had the best reaction after team cashed in on NBA Cup prize money

New York Knicks reserves celebrated like kids on Christmas morning after the team won the 2025 NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Knicks outlasted the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday in a 124-113 title game clash that was much closer than the final score suggests. The win earned the Knicks franchise its first piece of hardware since 1973. The victory also secured prize money for every Knicks player on the roster, which is undoubtedly what had the bench jumping for joy more than any historical significance.

As the final buzzer sounded, Karl-Anthony Towns beckoned for the bench mob to storm the court.

The New York Knicks just won their first trophy in 52 years.pic.twitter.com/qiGCtO3Ngz — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 17, 2025

Several Knicks players who never took the floor during the actual game cheered as if they had just witnessed the end of an NBA championship run.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown and every player on the main roster each earned $530,000 in prize money from winning this year’s NBA Cup. Two-way players also got blessed with a fraction of the prize.

According to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III, Jalen Brunson and some of the Knicks players also have an internal arrangement to share some of their newfound wealth with other staff members and employees.

For max players like Towns or Brunson, the money won’t have much impact on their net worth. But for end-of-the-bench guys like Ariel Hukporti and Mohamed Diawara, or two-way players Trey Jemison III, Tosan Evbuomwan, and Kevin McCullar Jr., that money will be life-changing.

Second-year guard Tyler Kolek gained an NBA Cup bonus worth about a fourth of his $2.2 million salary for the 2025-26 season. Kolek was the lowest-salaried player to make the biggest impact during Tuesday’s game. He finished with 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists off the bench.

When the Knicks made the NBA Cup quarterfinals last season and earned each player $50,000, Kolek bought his mom a new car. Kolek vowed to get his dad something this time around. With 10 times the budget he had last year, Papa Kolek is probably dreaming big this holiday season.