Knicks center makes big claim in deleted tweet

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson made a big claim in a deleted tweet he sent early Thursday morning.

Robinson had 13 points and 10 rebounds in the Knicks’ 142-118 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. The fifth-year center went 6/6 from the field. He has posted four straight double-doubles, while the Knicks have won all four games. Meanwhile, he has not missed a field goal in three straight games and is 21/22 over four games.

That led Robinson to send a tweet on early Thursday morning after the Knicks’ win.

Deleted tweet from Mitchell Robinson: pic.twitter.com/5ezorw6Mrn — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 2, 2023

“Fun fact: Best center in New York,” he wrote with a shrugging emoji.

“And I’m standing 10 toes on that,” he added.

Robinson later deleted the tweet.

Robinson continued to tweet and said people didn’t realize he was just joking.

“Y’all take stuff to (sic) serious,” Robinson wrote.

“Y’all take s— to the heart to (sic) much bro really was just having a little fun,” Robinson said in another tweet (profanity edited by LBS).

Whether he was joking or not, there is no denying that Robinson has had a great stretch. The 24-year-old is averaging 7.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this season. He’s having a nice impact for the 5th-seeded Knicks.