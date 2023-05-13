Knicks veteran has brutal comment about his future

The New York Knicks’ season ended Friday, but that may have come as a relief to one of the team’s players.

Veteran wing Evan Fournier had a fairly brutal quote about his season after Friday’s Eastern Conference Semifinal loss to the Miami Heat. Fournier, who fell out of coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation early in the season, said his season had been “over a long time ago” and he was fully expecting to be traded in the offseason.

A candid Evan Fournier was asked after G6 about the season. He said, in part, “my season was over a long time ago. It took me a good month to understand that…. Obviously, there are gonna be changes and I’m gonna get traded.” Full story on Fournier’s thoughts on @SNYtv shortly. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 13, 2023

The Knicks acquired Fournier in a sign-and-trade deal prior to the 2021-22 season and spent the entire campaign as a starter for the team. That changed radically this past season, as Fournier wound up playing in just 27 games as Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes essentially took his role. Fournier admitted he was unhappy, but there was little he could do during the season.

Fournier is owed nearly $19 million next season, so trading him might not be easy. There does not appear to be much reason for the Knicks to keep him, though.