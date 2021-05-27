 Skip to main content
Knicks fans were instructed to taunt Trae Young about balding

May 26, 2021
by Larry Brown

Trey Young is balding

New York Knicks fans taunted Trae Young on Wednesday night about balding after being given explicit instructions to do so.

Fans at Madison Square Garden attending Game 2 of the Knicks’ playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks received sheets of paper telling them to taunt Young about balding.

Sure enough, fans collaborated on that chant during the fourth quarter when Young was at the free throw line:

Fans continued the “Trae is balding” chants even after the Knicks won 101-92.

Young had a fun time playing to the fans in Game 1 of the series. He helped his Hawks win that game, but they lost in Game 2. Maybe this chant from Knicks fans worked better than their previous one.

