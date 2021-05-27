Knicks fans were instructed to taunt Trae Young about balding

New York Knicks fans taunted Trae Young on Wednesday night about balding after being given explicit instructions to do so.

Fans at Madison Square Garden attending Game 2 of the Knicks’ playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks received sheets of paper telling them to taunt Young about balding.

entire garden has been handed these pic.twitter.com/JmZDkD5GFx — Jaklap (@Jaklap) May 26, 2021

Sure enough, fans collaborated on that chant during the fourth quarter when Young was at the free throw line:

Fans continued the “Trae is balding” chants even after the Knicks won 101-92.

We got “Trae is Balding” chants outside Madison Square Garden @BS_NewYork (via ig:thesaratariq) pic.twitter.com/9wvmGYNYsc — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 27, 2021

Young had a fun time playing to the fans in Game 1 of the series. He helped his Hawks win that game, but they lost in Game 2. Maybe this chant from Knicks fans worked better than their previous one.