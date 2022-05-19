Knicks hire notable former rival as scout

The New York Knicks’ latest hire might come as a shocking one to some of their old-school fans.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Knicks hired retired former All-Star Tim Hardaway to be a scout. While the team never officially announced the hiring, Hardaway has been interviewing prospects for the Knicks at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.

Hardaway, now 55, was one of the Knicks’ biggest rivals during his playing career. He was a member of the Miami Heat at the peak of the Heat-Knicks rivalry back in the 1990s. Hardaway is also infamous among Knicks fans for his 38-point performance in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in 1997 to help eliminate the Knicks from the playoffs.

The Hardaway move is not entirely out of left field since son Tim Hardaway Jr. previously played for the Knicks over two separate stints. But this is not the only controversial hire the Knicks have made in the last few months.