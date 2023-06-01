Report: Knicks hoping 1 star player becomes available via trade

The New York Knicks have been trying to acquire a franchise-altering superstar for several years now, and it sounds like they are planning to aim high once again this summer.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said on the latest episode of “The Hoop Collective” podcast that the Knicks will keep an eye on Joel Embiid this offseason. The hope for New York is that things might go “haywire” with the Philadelphia 76ers and the reigning MVP will ask for a trade.

“They’re not hoping for patience, they’re hoping for The Process. I don’t know if that’s coming, but they’ve looked at that situation in Philly and there’s been a hope in New York that stuff in Philly will go haywire to the point where Embiid will ask out,” MacMahon said, via Adam Wells of Bleacher Report. “I don’t know the percentage odds on that, I would say they are slim, but that’s been the hope.”

It seems like an understatement to say there is a “slim” chance of the Sixers trading Embiid. The 29-year-old signed a four-year, $210 million supermax extension last year that does not even kick in until next season.

Philadelphia just fired Doc Rivers and made a big splash by hiring Nick Nurse. The goal for the 76ers is to get over the hump in the postseason with a new championship coach, not trade their best player and rebuild.

If the Knicks truly are holding out hope that Embiid will want out of Philly, it shows how desperate they are to find a star player to pair with Jalen Brunson. And even if Embiid did become available, the Knicks always seem to think the asking price for franchise cornerstones is too high.