Knicks could include 1 notable player in Cam Reddish trade?

Cam Reddish might want to save an aisle seat next to him as he prepares to depart New York.

Reports broke this week that the New York Knicks are working on finding a trade for the veteran forward Reddish. A healthy scratch for the last couple games, Reddish has grown dissatisfied with his lack of a role on the Knicks, and the team is now working with Reddish’s representatives on a trade.

The Athletic’s Fred Katz adds that the Knicks are willing to package Reddish and Evan Fournier together in order to make a trade work. Fournier is in the second year of a four-year, $73 million contract, and unloading his deal in the process may make it more worthwhile for the Knicks to move Reddish.

The 23-year-old Reddish does not have much standalone trade value right now. He is a low-upside offensive player (10.2 points a game for his career) looking for his third NBA team in less than one year. But Fournier, 30, is an interesting piece as a high-scoring wing who shoots 38.0 percent on threes. Fournier is not happy with his place on the totem pole right now either, so the Knicks might be able to solve two problems with a single trade.