Report: Knicks willing to trade former lottery pick

The New York Knicks have gotten off to a slow start and changes may be in the offing. That apparently includes offering up one former lottery pick that has not even been on the team that long.

The Knicks have discussed forward Cam Reddish with other teams but have found his market to be sparse, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic. Reddish has fallen out of the Knicks’ rotation for the time being and is due to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

It was only three-and-a-half years ago that Reddish was the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks gave up a protected future first-round pick to acquire him in February, but have gotten little production from Reddish since the move. In 35 games with New York, he has averaged just 7.4 points per game in a fringe role.

Rumors spread before the season that Reddish actually wanted a trade in the hope of finding a larger role elsewhere. Whether anyone would still give him a role remains to be seen, but the Knicks now seem ready to move on.