Jalen Brunson exits to locker room with concerning ankle injury

The crowd went silent Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y. after Jalen Brunson fell to the ground in a lot of pain. The All-Star guard was seen immediately grabbing at his right ankle.

The New York Knicks were leading the Memphis Grizzlies 105-95 with just over five minutes left in the contest. Brunson had Grizzlies defender Tosan Evbuomuan isolated on the left wing and drove past him. But as the Knicks star made his move, he inadvertently turned his right ankle with a heavy amount of force.

Jalen Brunson exits to the locker room with an apparent right ankle injury after rolling his ankle on this play. 😳 Hoping Brunson is okay! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/n7L6lPk2Py — Knicks Fan TV 🏀🎥📺🏁 (@KnicksFanTv) February 7, 2024

Brunson exited to the locker room after the play and did not return.

The Knicks were able to pull off the 123-113 win over the Grizzlies without Brunson. However, the contest may prove to be a Pyrrhic victory should Brunson miss extended time.

Brunson tallied 27 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, and 3 steals before the injury.

The Villanova alum has been one of the biggest breakout stars of the 2023-24 season. He’s carried the Knicks to a top-4 seed in the East through 51 games and has received some dark horse MVP buzz in the process.

Before Tuesday’s contest, Brunson had averaged 27.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game across 48 games played. He’s missed just two games so far this season.