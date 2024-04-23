Knicks legend goes viral for his epic celebrations during Game 2 win

There was nobody in the crowd at Madison Square Garden more hyped for the New York Knicks’ Game 2 win than John Starks.

The Knicks took a 2-0 lead Monday in their Eastern Conference first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers thanks to a gritty closeout performance in the 104-101 affair.

Starks, who’s no stranger to big moments at MSG, was as fired up as can be along the baseline whenever the Knicks made a big play.

John Starks acting like a drunk rec league dad pic.twitter.com/2g33VvwKJq — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) April 23, 2024

Gotta love John Starks going nuts on the baseline pic.twitter.com/T26eHYzs5k — Talkin’ Knicks (@TalkinKnicks) April 23, 2024

Starks sat next to fellow former Knick legend Carmelo Anthony. But whereas Melo still kept the appearance of a former player watching his peers, Starks channeled a lot of proud dad energy.

Josh Hart & John Starks postgame pic.twitter.com/p4VPkf67IW — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) April 23, 2024

Starks was also there to enjoy the Knicks win in Game 1. He had his arms — and a beer — raised in celebration after Josh Hart hit his dagger three late in the contest.

Perfect cut to John Starks pic.twitter.com/PKMFXHC8ST — Talkin’ Knicks (@TalkinKnicks) April 21, 2024

Starks played 14 seasons in the NBA. But the Oklahoma State alum was best known for his eight seasons as a member of the Knicks.

Starks had his best season with the Knicks during the 1993-94 campaign. The 6’5″ guard earned his first and only All-Star nod with averages 19.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game over 59 games played. Starks also won the Sixth Man of the Year Award during the 1996-97 season.

Decades removed from his last playing year, Starks’ passion for the game — and the Knicks — appears to still be completely intact.