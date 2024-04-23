 Skip to main content
Knicks legend goes viral for his epic celebrations during Game 2 win

April 22, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
John Starks watching Knicks-76ers Game 2

There was nobody in the crowd at Madison Square Garden more hyped for the New York Knicks’ Game 2 win than John Starks.

The Knicks took a 2-0 lead Monday in their Eastern Conference first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers thanks to a gritty closeout performance in the 104-101 affair.

Starks, who’s no stranger to big moments at MSG, was as fired up as can be along the baseline whenever the Knicks made a big play.

Starks sat next to fellow former Knick legend Carmelo Anthony. But whereas Melo still kept the appearance of a former player watching his peers, Starks channeled a lot of proud dad energy.

Starks was also there to enjoy the Knicks win in Game 1. He had his arms — and a beer — raised in celebration after Josh Hart hit his dagger three late in the contest.

Starks played 14 seasons in the NBA. But the Oklahoma State alum was best known for his eight seasons as a member of the Knicks.

Starks had his best season with the Knicks during the 1993-94 campaign. The 6’5″ guard earned his first and only All-Star nod with averages 19.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game over 59 games played. Starks also won the Sixth Man of the Year Award during the 1996-97 season.

Decades removed from his last playing year, Starks’ passion for the game — and the Knicks — appears to still be completely intact.

