Knicks player had great reaction to Jayson Tatum ejection

Jayson Tatum on Monday was ejected for the first time in his career, and one opponent was more than pleased to rub it in.

Josh Hart made a three-pointer with just under four minutes left in the New York Knicks’ 109-94 win over the Boston Celtics. After the three-pointer, Tatum was complaining to a referee, who called the Celtics star for a technical foul.

The tech was Tatum’s second of the game, which triggered an automatic ejection.

Hart had a hilarious reaction. He did an elaborate “get out of here” type of gesture.

Josh Hart's reaction to Tatum getting ejected 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/dnvubcHET8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 28, 2023

You can tell that Hart enjoyed that.

That was a big win for the Knicks. They are now 36-27, while the Celtics are 44-18.