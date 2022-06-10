Knicks looking to reunite with unlikely player?

Strap in for the New York Knicks’ Wild Ride may be upon us this summer.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that Knicks brass has had some internal conversations about bringing back an unlikely player — ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony, 38, just averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds a game for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. He played for the Knicks from 2011 to 2017 and was their biggest star at the time, winning a scoring title and making two All-NBA teams in New York.

While Anthony’s tenure with the Knicks end acrimoniously, that was largely because of his dynamic with then-Knicks president Phil Jackson. It has been reported that Anthony, an unrestricted free agent this summer, has a good relationship with one major figure still in the Knicks front office.

Anthony looked long in the tooth at times this season, but he can still bring it as a hired gun off the bench. If a Knicks reunion does not materialize, there are other notable teams that may also be in the mix for Anthony.