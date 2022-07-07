Knicks could part ways with Tom Thibodeau favorite?

Tom Thibodeau could be losing one of his loyalists this offseason.

Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that multiple teams have expressed interest in New York Knicks big Taj Gibson. While Gibson remains under contract with the Knicks, his deal is fully non-guaranteed for next year. Begley notes that Gibson could be waived to create room for the Knicks’ official acquisition of guard Jalen Brunson.

Gibson, who recently turned 37, isn’t especially productive any more. He averaged just 4.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in 52 appearances for the Knicks last season. But Gibson is a universally respected veteran who can still provide some blue-collar minutes off the bench. Gibson is also very close with the Knicks coach Thibodeau, having played for Thibodeau during all three of Thibodeau’s head coaching stints (in Chicago, Minnesota, and now in New York).

But the Knicks are fully loaded in the frontcourt for next year after retaining Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims as well as reeling in Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency. That could leave Gibson as the one stuck without a paddle (though he may still have another ally in New York beyond Thibodeau).