1 Knicks player is expected to draw heavy free agent interest this summer

One New York Knicks player may have already played his way into a significant pay raise.

Outside suitors are already starting to prepare for a pursuit of Knicks guard Landry Shamet in free agency, veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported to Substack this week. Stein notes that Shamet is expected to draw “considerable interest,” especially because of his status as a knockdown shooter.

Shamet, 29, is in his second season with the Knicks. He averaged 9.3 points in 23.0 minutes per game during the regular season (on an elite 39.2 percent mark from deep) and is now posting 6.6 points in just 15.8 minutes per game during the playoffs (on an absolutely scorching 56.3 percent from deep).

While he is a bit undersized for a 2-guard at 6-foot-5, Shamet makes up for it with dynamic off-ball movement and high-IQ play. Combined with his lethal catch-and-shoot ability, Shamet can play in a variety of different lineups, big or small.

As for Shamet’s contract, he is making just $3 million this season and will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer. Stein also notes that the Knicks hold early Bird rights on Shamet, which would allow them to potentially pay upwards of $10 million per year to retain him.

That said, there will obviously be a whole lot of competition for Shamet’s services this offseason. With the Knicks seemingly trying to watch their spending (and possibly even considering parting ways with one bedrock player after the season), Shamet could be a serious candidate to end up elsewhere even if New York ultimately wins it all.