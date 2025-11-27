Knicks player responds to the criticism over his weight

One New York Knicks player is definitely not a fan of all of the jolly jokes going around at his expense.

Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele spoke this week to Stefan Bondy of The New York Post. During the interview, Yabusele addressed the criticism that has made the rounds online this season about his weight.

“I heard it, and I could if I wanted to talk about it, but I just decided not to,” said Yabusele. “People say whatever they want to say. If you guys check with my weight from last year, it’s the same. So last year it wasn’t a problem, why is it a problem this year? And I’m actually less than last year.”

Yabusele, who signed with the Knicks over the offseason on a two-year, $11 million deal, stunned fans by coming into the season at a listed weight of 283 pounds. That marked a stunning departure from what Yabusele, who is 6-foot-8, had been listed at in the past (265 pounds).

The 30-year-old Yabusele has also been a lightning rod for criticism this season due to his flat play. He is averaging just 2.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game for the Knicks in the early going and has had his role reduced in the up-tempo offense of new Knicks head coach Mike Brown.

Bondy notes that Yabusele was listed last season in the Philadelphia 76ers’ media guide at 279 pounds. Yabusele ended up leaving the 76ers for the Knicks over the summer (after an alleged lowball offer by Philly) but has really been struggling to make an impact during his first season in New York.