Knicks player’s personal trainer takes big shot at team via social media

The circus is already threatening to begin for the New York Knicks.

New York suffered their fourth loss of the season during Friday’s in-season tournament opener against the Milwaukee Bucks. Though they rallied from a 14-point deficit to take a brief advantage late in the fourth quarter, the Knicks would lose 110-105.

Marcell Scott, a personal trainer who works with Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, reacted to the result with a shady post to his Instagram Story.

“Dam 23 [Robinson’s jersey number] is not even Much [of] a lob threat anymore!” Scott commented. “Whatever happened to rewarding ur bigs (sometimes) for busting their a–. It’s a lot of ME, ME ball in NY!! GN.” (profanity edited by LBS).

You can see a screenshot of Scott’s post here.

Robinson finished Friday’s game scoreless on just four attempts from the field in 29 minutes. Meanwhile, star teammates Julius Randle (16 points on 20 shots) and Jalen Brunson (45 points on 30 shots) completely dominated the offense.

The seven-footer Robinson is part of a virtually-identical starting five compared to last season with Randle, Brunson, Quentin Grimes, and either RJ Barrett (who missed Friday’s game with injury) or Josh Hart. He posted 7.4 points on 4.7 attempts per game last season and is now at 5.2 points on 4.8 attempts per game this season.

Robinson, who did his part otherwise Friday with a game-high 15 rebounds, has already complained about his role in New York multiple times before. Now that it appears to be more of the same this year, Robinson’s trainer is doing the complaining for him.