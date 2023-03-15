Knicks center expresses frustration with team over social media

The New York Knicks’ record has improved this season, but Mitchell Robinson’s attitude apparently has not.

The Knicks center Robinson made some curious posts to Snapchat this week. He expressed thinly-veiled frustrations with his role on the team.

“Tired asf of just being out there for cardio fam,” Robinson wrote. “like I want to play basketball to really just wasting my time and energy … Disappearing for a while.”

The 25-year-old Robinson is averaging 7.5 points on only 4.8 shot attempts per game this season (slightly below his career averages). While it is rather concerning that Robinson’s offensive production continues to crater in his fifth NBA season, he also has not developed any sort of low-post bag that would justify him getting more touches.

For the Knicks, who are an impressive 41-30 this season, they are at their best when Robinson serves as a vertical-threat roll man on offense while providing his usual stellar defense on the interior. But that does not appear to be good enough for Robinson himself, who has voiced similar frustrations with the team dating back multiple seasons.