Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?

Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark.

Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).

Anthony, now 38, is a 19-year NBA veteran as well as a six-time All-NBA selection. He averaged 13.3 points per game on 37.5 percent from three last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. But Anthony is still an unsigned agent almost a month into the new NBA season, making it increasingly unlikely that he will play in the Association this year.

A top-five player in the world at his peak, Anthony likely never envisioned himself potentially ending up in Taiwan. But in the event that he does, Anthony would actually join this notable ex-teammate of his there.

