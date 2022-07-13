 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, July 13, 2022

Knicks reluctant to include key player in Donovan Mitchell trade?

July 13, 2022
by Grey Papke
Donovan Mitchell warming up

Dec 7, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) warms up prior to their game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have been frequently linked to a potential Donovan Mitchell trade, but the organization may not be willing to give up the necessary pieces to realistically achieve a deal.

Knicks sources have recently said the team would not be willing to trade RJ Barrett in any deal, according to Ian Begley of SNY. While it is possible Mitchell’s potential availability could change that stance, Begley is skeptical that it would.

If Barrett is off the table, it becomes difficult to see how the two teams match up in a trade. While the Knicks can trade up to eight future first-round selections in a Mitchell deal, they probably would not want to trade all eight, and some players might be a necessity. Earlier reports suggested that Barrett would probably be a must in any Knicks effort to trade for Mitchell.

The Knicks have been frequently linked to Mitchell, and their interest appears real. Whether they can consummate a deal probably depends on how desperately they want the Utah Jazz guard, because the price will be steep.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus