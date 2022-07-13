Knicks reluctant to include key player in Donovan Mitchell trade?

The New York Knicks have been frequently linked to a potential Donovan Mitchell trade, but the organization may not be willing to give up the necessary pieces to realistically achieve a deal.

Knicks sources have recently said the team would not be willing to trade RJ Barrett in any deal, according to Ian Begley of SNY. While it is possible Mitchell’s potential availability could change that stance, Begley is skeptical that it would.

If Barrett is off the table, it becomes difficult to see how the two teams match up in a trade. While the Knicks can trade up to eight future first-round selections in a Mitchell deal, they probably would not want to trade all eight, and some players might be a necessity. Earlier reports suggested that Barrett would probably be a must in any Knicks effort to trade for Mitchell.

The Knicks have been frequently linked to Mitchell, and their interest appears real. Whether they can consummate a deal probably depends on how desperately they want the Utah Jazz guard, because the price will be steep.