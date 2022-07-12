Report: 1 team expected to ‘quickly’ offer trade package for Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz could end up trading Donovan Mitchell, and the New York Knicks figure to be active in their pursuit of the three-time All-Star.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Jazz are now willing to listen to trade offers for Mitchell.

Shortly after Woj’s report, The Athletic’s Tony Jones reported that the Knicks are expected to try to quickly assemble a trade package to offer the Jazz for Mitchell.

“Expect the New York Knicks to quickly try and put together a package for Donovan Mitchell, according to league sources,” Jones wrote via Twitter. “Utah’s bar for Trading Mitchell is sky high. But the Knicks are the team that has the assets to make this a conversation.”

Jones also added that the Jazz currently are not close to trading Mitchell and have no problem keeping the 25-year-old if their trade demands are not met.

New York’s interest in Mitchell has been well-documented, so it is not a surprise that they are expected to make a prompt offer. The Jazz may want multiple first-round picks for Mitchell after getting four back from Minnesota in the Rudy Gobert deal. The Knicks have multiple firsts to offer.

The Knicks have already added guard Jalen Brunson this offseason. Acquiring Mitchell would give them one of the better backcourts in the NBA.