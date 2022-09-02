Knicks could now target Thunder star in trade?

The New York Knicks have officially lost out in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes after pursuing him all offseason, and they could now turn their attention toward another star guard.

Marc Berman of the New York Post still expects the Knicks to try to make a trade for a star player after they were unable to complete a deal with the Utah Jazz. One possibility he mentioned on Thursday is Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“The Knicks will be on the lookout for the next disgruntled player who goes on the trading block with Oklahoma City point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander previously mentioned,” Berman wrote. “Ironically, the Knicks passed on him in the 2018 draft, much like they whiffed on Mitchell in 2017. Gilgeous-Alexander could be a better fit with (Jalen) Brunson than Mitchell.”

This has been the story for the Knicks for years. They have missed out on star free agents like Kevin Durant and LeBron James, and that trend has now spilled over into the trade market. They were viewed as the favorite to land Mitchell and then managed to botch the negotiations with Utah.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged a career-high 24.5 points across 56 games with OKC this season. He added 5.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.