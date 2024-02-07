Report: Knicks trade efforts being held up by 1 major factor

Will the New York Knicks make a significant move prior to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline? They might need to compromise on one significant issue if they want that to happen.

Michael Grange of SportsNet reported that the Knicks and Toronto Raptors have engaged in trade talks surrounding forward Bruce Brown. The Knicks, however, are reluctant to part with any future first-round picks in a trade, which has led to those talks stalling.

Stefon Bondy of the New York Post echoed the suggestion that the Knicks are trying very hard to hold onto their future firsts.

The Knicks have two first-round picks in the 2024 Draft and two more in 2025. Those could be valuable if the Knicks get the chance to trade for a star player in the offseason. Brown would certainly be helpful in the short-term, but not if acquiring him deprives the Knicks of the opportunity to add an even bigger piece in a few months.

Brown was acquired by the Raptors as part of the Pascal Siakam trade, and the team has little intention of keeping him. Reports suggest he has been receiving plenty of interest, which might end up pricing the Knicks out of his market.