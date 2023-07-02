 Skip to main content
Everyone said the same thing about the Knicks after their latest signing

July 1, 2023
by Larry Brown
Tom Thibodeau looking on

Oct 30, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone was saying the same thing about the New York Knicks after their latest signing.

The Knicks on Saturday reached an agreement with Donte DiVincenzo on a four-year, $50 million deal. The deal brings DiVincenzo together with two of his former college teammates, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.

DiVincenzo and Brunson both played three seasons at Villanova from 2015-2018, winning two championships. Hart played four seasons at Villanova from 2014-2017, winning the 2016 championshp with his teammates.

The addition of DiVincenzo made everyone say that the Knicks were becoming a Villanova squad.

Of course, there were some people who then joked that former Villanova coach Jay Wright would replace Tom Thibodeau as the team’s next coach.

Thibodeau has been successful as the Knicks’ coach so far, while Wright does not seem to have interest in a return to coaching. But if anything could tempt him out of retirement, it might be coaching his former college players.

All the Knicks need now is to somehow finagle Mikal Bridges out of Brooklyn, and they’ll really be cooking.

