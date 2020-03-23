Kobe Bryant’s daughters appointed guardians for family trust

Vanessa Bryant has been trying to get matters sorted regarding her family trust ever since husband Kobe and daughter Gianna died in January. There has been some progress in that effort, according to a report.

TMZ Sports reported on Monday night that Bryant’s daughters have been appointed legal guardians to represent their interests in the family trust. Vanessa and Kobe’s agent, Rob Pelinka, are the co-trustees.

According to TMZ, new legal documents say Natalia and Bianka have been appointed a guardian ad litem. Baby Capri has a guardian ad litem as well, though her guardian is different from the one her two older sisters have.

A guardian ad litem acts to protect a child’s interest.

Natalia is 17 and the closest to being an adult. Bianka is 3, while Capri is nine months old.

Vanessa recently was attempting to get Capri added to the trust since the young baby was not born at the time the trust was last updated. Bryant was looking to get things done soon because of uncertainty regarding shutdowns related to the coronavirus.