Kostas Antetokounmpo celebrates Lakers’ championship with Greek flag

Kostas Antetokounmpo may be second to his brother, Giannis, when it comes to basketball talent within his family. But he is now the first in the family to win an NBA championship.

Kostas, 22, was a second-round draft pick in 2018 and was claimed by the Los Angeles Lakers off waivers last year. He played in five games this season while on a two-way contract. Kostas did not see any playing time in the postseason, but he was part of the bubble group in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

And during the Lakers’ celebration of the championship, Antetokounmpo, who is from Greece, held up the Greek flag.

Kostas Antetokounmpo is an #NBA champion, the first Greek (Freak) to ever do it pic.twitter.com/pFpvfbuoXH — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) October 12, 2020

That was a nice tribute from Kostas to his home country. You have to wonder how Giannis, the two-time NBA MVP, feels about his brother winning a championship before him. This will probably serve as even more motivation for him.

