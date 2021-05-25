Kristaps Porzingis fined $50,000 for visiting club

Kristaps Porzingis was fined $50,000 for visiting a club in violation of the NBA’s rules, the league announced on Tuesday.

Porzingis attended a club on Sunday, which violates a rule prohibiting players from attending bars, clubs, or similar establishments.

Porzingis was not forced to quarantine because it was determined he did not medically put anyone at risk for spreading COVID-19.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/MeI2Ao25Vc — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 25, 2021

Many will ask why Porzingis was fined while LeBron James was not. The league addressed that matter and shared differences in the respective situations.

When reached for comment on difference between Porzingis-LeBron James‘ situation, NBA spokesman Mike Bass: “While we understand the inclination to compare this incident to protocol violations by other players, including LeBron James, those facts are very different." Statement: pic.twitter.com/MxbeDkVQz4 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 25, 2021

The league may offer its best explanations for the differences, but we all know the real reason why there was no discipline for James.