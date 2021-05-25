 Skip to main content
Kristaps Porzingis fined $50,000 for visiting club

May 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kristaps Porzingis was fined $50,000 for visiting a club in violation of the NBA’s rules, the league announced on Tuesday.

Porzingis attended a club on Sunday, which violates a rule prohibiting players from attending bars, clubs, or similar establishments.

Porzingis was not forced to quarantine because it was determined he did not medically put anyone at risk for spreading COVID-19.

Many will ask why Porzingis was fined while LeBron James was not. The league addressed that matter and shared differences in the respective situations.

The league may offer its best explanations for the differences, but we all know the real reason why there was no discipline for James.

