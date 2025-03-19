New details surface about Marcus Jordan’s DUI case

Marcus Jordan was arrested last month on charges related to driving while under the influence, and he has since reportedly admitted to having substance abuse issues.

Jordan, the 34-year-old son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, was arrested on Feb. 4 in Maitland, Fla. He allegedly fled from a traffic stop and got his Lamborghini SUV stuck on a set of train tracks. When police located Jordan, they determined he had been drinking and was in possession of drugs. You can read more details here.

Jordan was originally charged with DUI with property damage, cocaine possession and resisting arrest. It was later determined that the substance he was found to be in possession of was ketamine and not cocaine, which led to the drug charge being updated.

According to a new court filing that was obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, Jordan and his attorneys have told authorities that the former UCF basketball player has been dealing with “challenges” related to alcohol and substance abuse. The documents state that Jordan is “amenable to treatment” and would like an opportunity to complete a Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program.

Jordan has offered to waive his right to a speedy trial if the judge grants the request.

In addition to being Michael’s son, Marcus is known for dating Larsa Pippen, who is the ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen.

Marcus and Larsa dated for more than a year before splitting in February 2024. There were rumblings that Michael’s disapproval of the relationship, which he expressed publicly, was a factor in why Marcus and Larsa called things off. There is a significant age gap between Marcus and Larsa, who is 50.

Marcus is one of three children that Michael has with his ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy. The six-time NBA champion also has twin daughters with his current wife, Yvette Prieto.

Marcus played basketball in college at UCF from 2009-2012. The former guard was named Second-team Conference USA as a sophomore in 2011.

This is not the first time that Marcus has been arrested.