Kristaps Porzingis reportedly frustrated with his role in Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly tested the trade market for Kristaps Porzingis back in February, and they may have to do that again this summer.

The Mavericks hoped Porzingis and Luka Doncic would become the dynamic duo at the center of a championship caliber roster when they acquired the 7-foot-3 center in a trade with the New York Knicks, but that scenario has not materialized. Instead, there have been indications that the relationship between Porzingis and Doncic is icy. After the Mavericks lost Game 7 of their opening-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, Tim MacMahon published a story that calls into question Porzingis’ future in Dallas.

According to MacMahon, Porzingis has been frustrated with his role with the Mavericks. Rather than a 1B to Doncic’s 1A, the former No. 4 overall pick reportedly feels like an “afterthought.”

MacMahon noted that Porzingis hinted at his frustrations during postgame interviews late in the 2020-21 season. He has said things like the “ball actually moved tonight” and expressed confusion at being ignored late in games in which he had been playing well.

Porzingis played in just 43 games this season after recovering from a partially torn meniscus he suffered in the playoffs last year. Teams have reportedly felt that the latest injury and his 2019 torn ACL have limited his mobility and made him a liability on defense. That could make it difficult for the Mavericks to trade Porzingis, as MacMahon notes that teams do not view the $101.5 million he is owed over the next three seasons as a good value.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban made a surprising remark back in April that hinted at some issues between Porzingis and Doncic. Porzingis downplayed that, and it’s possible he has more of a problem with the situation than Doncic himself. Either way, you have to wonder if he will ask Dallas to move him this offseason.