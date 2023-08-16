Kristaps Porzingis suffers injury blow ahead of FIBA World Cup

Kristaps Porzingis was expected to be the focal point for Latvia in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. But a lingering injury has forced Porzingis to pull out from participating in the tournament to be held later this month.

Porzingis revealed that he is no longer playing for Latvia due to a bout with plantar fasciitis. The Boston Celtics big man made the announcement on Twitter.

“After several weeks of recovery and a repeat MRI examination, the plantar fasciitis of my foot still prevents me from being on the field in full readiness,” Porzingis said in Latvian, translated via Twitter.

“This joint decision has been made by both the medical staff and coaching staff of the national team, as well as the Celtics team – with the advice and opinion that it is now necessary to continue the recovery process.”

The Celtics acquired Porzingis via trade in June and appear to be keen on protecting their player from risking further injury.

Porzingis did promise that he would be present to support his teammates despite not being able to play. Latvia was included in Group H together with Canada, Lebanon, and France. Latvia will open the tournament with a game against Lebanon on August 25.

Porzingis was his country’s best player during their 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifying games last summer. Prior to that run, he had not played for Latvia in international competitions since 2017.