Kristaps Porzingis reveals plan for dealing with wrist injury

Kristaps Porzingis revealed on Wednesday his plan for dealing with his wrist injury.

Porzingis has a sprained right wrist, which led him to miss two games recently. He returned to action on Wednesday and scored 23 points with 12 rebounds.

After the game, Porzingis said that he plans to play through his wrist injury and deal with it in the offseason.

Kristaps Porzingis on his wrist injury: "I think it's something I'll deal with in the offseason … so for now, I'll just try to go as much as I can and hopefully it holds up." — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) April 8, 2021

If Porzingis is planning to play through it, Mavs fans may have to expect the big man to miss some games. That wouldn’t exactly be a new concept, as Porzingis has missed games regularly during his career.

The Mavericks are 28-22 on the season and have gone 12-6 since March.