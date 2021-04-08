 Skip to main content
Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Kristaps Porzingis reveals plan for dealing with wrist injury

April 7, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis revealed on Wednesday his plan for dealing with his wrist injury.

Porzingis has a sprained right wrist, which led him to miss two games recently. He returned to action on Wednesday and scored 23 points with 12 rebounds.

After the game, Porzingis said that he plans to play through his wrist injury and deal with it in the offseason.

If Porzingis is planning to play through it, Mavs fans may have to expect the big man to miss some games. That wouldn’t exactly be a new concept, as Porzingis has missed games regularly during his career.

The Mavericks are 28-22 on the season and have gone 12-6 since March.

