Kyle Kuzma tried to defend his outfit in Instagram comments

Kyle Kuzma went viral on Monday night for wearing one of the most ridiculous pregame outfits you will ever see, and fans weren’t the only ones who roasted the Washington Wizards star. When the blue checkmarks started coming for Kuzma, he had to defend himself.

Kuzma wore an oversized pink sweater prior to Washington’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. The sleeves were so long they nearly touched the floor. He was immediately torn to shreds on Instagram, and LeBron James and other NBA players got in on the fun. Kuzma responded by saying the sweater was “fire” and that he had to keep warm.

kyle kuzma fighting for his life in his instagram comments pic.twitter.com/Oqbc743SOE — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) November 23, 2021

Those comments weren’t quite as good as all the hilarious memes we saw, but they were pretty great.

Kuzma scored 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting in the Wizards’ 109-103 loss to Charlotte. The sweater may have kept it warm, but it doesn’t seem like it was good luck.