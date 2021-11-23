 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, November 22, 2021

Kyle Kuzma goes viral for terrible pregame outfit

November 22, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Kyle Kuzma's pregame outfit

Kyle Kuzma should probably apologize to the human race for the outfit that he wore to Monday’s game.

The Washington Wizards forward Kuzma went viral after showing up in an absolutely hideous choice of pregame clothing. Kuzma wore an oversized pink sweater with some extra-long sleeves. It made him look like some sort of deranged Patrick Star inflatable. Take a look (but beware that it might make your eyes bleed).

The jokes about Kuzma’s outfit were prompt and plentiful.

The 27-year-old Kuzma has been thriving in his first season away from the Los Angeles Lakers. He is averaging 13.6 points and 9.2 rebounds for the 11-5 Wizards. Kuzma also recently described what he likes about being able to spread his wings in Washington.

But maybe Kuzma is spreading his wings a little too much. Heck, that outfit even makes this NBA star’s ridiculous garb look fashionable in comparison.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus