Kyle Kuzma goes viral for terrible pregame outfit

Kyle Kuzma should probably apologize to the human race for the outfit that he wore to Monday’s game.

The Washington Wizards forward Kuzma went viral after showing up in an absolutely hideous choice of pregame clothing. Kuzma wore an oversized pink sweater with some extra-long sleeves. It made him look like some sort of deranged Patrick Star inflatable. Take a look (but beware that it might make your eyes bleed).

When you're off to one of the best starts in franchise history, you get to wear whatever you want😂@kylekuzma | #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/2drVu8PpGg — NBC Sports Washington (@NBCSWashington) November 22, 2021

The jokes about Kuzma’s outfit were prompt and plentiful.

Kyle Kuzma took a break from waving his arms outside at a local car dealership to play hoops tonight.pic.twitter.com/JeVR7HuZVT — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 22, 2021

Kyle Kuzma deserves a 15 game suspension for his outfit pic.twitter.com/EHhqBLWtz1 — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) November 22, 2021

All folks wondering what Kyle Kuzma is wearing tonight have clearly never read The Lorax. It’s a thneed. pic.twitter.com/akU0mOBr1V — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 23, 2021

Kuzma looking like a piece of chewed bubble gum https://t.co/Hkd0BPPyr6 — Nick (@CMU_SuperChip) November 22, 2021

i’m very pro adventurous nba style sense, but this is a sweater made for big bird https://t.co/eg6zSh1g2y — Joon Lee 이준엽 (@joonlee) November 22, 2021

The 27-year-old Kuzma has been thriving in his first season away from the Los Angeles Lakers. He is averaging 13.6 points and 9.2 rebounds for the 11-5 Wizards. Kuzma also recently described what he likes about being able to spread his wings in Washington.

But maybe Kuzma is spreading his wings a little too much. Heck, that outfit even makes this NBA star’s ridiculous garb look fashionable in comparison.