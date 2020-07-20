Kyle Kuzma dominating in Lakers practices

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting set for a championship push once the NBA season resumes at the end of the month, and they may be getting a nice boost.

Forward Kyle Kuzma has been dominating in practice, according to Lakers head coach Frank Vogel.

Frank Vogel on @kylekuzma “Kuz has been one of our best players since this restart in these practices, he’s had a couple of stretches where he just dominated the floor and it’s been really encouraging to see.” Via @LakersReporter What are you expecting from Kuz? pic.twitter.com/MeahX2WRs0 — ShowtimeForum (@ShowtimeForum) July 21, 2020

The Lakers are expecting LeBron James and Anthony Davis to drive their playoff push, but they need other players to step up and help put them over the top against some of the really tough competition they are bound to face. Kuzma is one of those players. If he’s at the top of his game, that will make the Lakers much more dangerous.

The 24-year-old is averaging 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 24.6 minutes per game this season, his third with the team.