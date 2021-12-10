Kyle Kuzma fined over obscene gesture to fan

Kyle Kuzma was fined by the NBA on Friday for an obscene gesture he made to a fan.

The Washington Wizards forward flipped the bird to a Detroit Pistons fan after making a big 3-pointer to help his team to a victory in overtime of Wednesday’s game (video here). The move cost him $15,000.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/bxjHP80b0M — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 10, 2021

The fan was talking trash to Kuzma, so the Wizards forward was only too happy to send a message after making the big shot. He just got a reminder from the league though that such a move to a paying customer is not advised.

Kuzma, 26, is in his first season with the Wizards following four years with the Lakers. He is averaging 13.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season.

Photo: Dec 6, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports