Video: Kyle Kuzma flipped off fan after hitting three

The NBA is home to some unique three-point celebrations. Steph Curry has the shimmy. Carmelo Anthony has the three fingers to the dome. Now Kyle Kuzma is adding his own celebration to the mix — the one-finger salute.

The Washington Wizards forward was the hero against the Detroit Pistons, scoring a team-high 26 points, including a go-ahead three with 0.6 seconds left in overtime. The Wizards won 119-116 to snap a three-game losing skid.

Video went viral on Thursday of Kuzma flipping off a fan sitting courtside after hitting a triple in the fourth quarter. Here is the video, courtesy of Wizards insider Quinton Mayo.

Did Kyle Kuzma flip off a fan last night? 😂 pic.twitter.com/qPl2zWyWFl — Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) December 9, 2021

Another fan sitting in the area posted a closer angle of the incident. The video, which you can see here, left no doubt that Kuzma flipped the bird.

Kuzma did not address the incident specifically after the game but spoke more generally on the treatment that he received from the Pistons fans.

“Fans, they just always be talking s— to me every game,” said Kuzma, per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. “I love it.”

Kuzma, who is in his first year with the Wizards after spending the previous four with the Los Angeles Lakers, already did another fanbase dirty earlier this season. Now Kuzma can add Detroit to his list of victims as well.